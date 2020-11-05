Law Firms Sued For Allegedly Botching BP Oil Spill Claims

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 9:14 PM EST) -- In a lawsuit removed to Louisiana federal court on Wednesday, a group of law firms and their insurance companies were accused of mishandling their clients' requests for compensation following the BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill in April 2010. Brandon Henry and 20 other Louisiana residents who saw their fishing-based livelihoods damaged by the oil spill a decade ago sued their former law firms in Louisiana state court in July, alleging that their former attorneys hastily filed their claims with falsely inflated damages in order to hike up their attorney fees from the settlement paid out by BP. The firms named in...

