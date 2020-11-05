Scott + Scott Launches Berlin Office With Antitrust Pro

Law360, London (November 5, 2020, 9:47 PM GMT) -- U.S. plaintiffs firm Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP announced Thursday it is launching a Berlin office led by an antitrust expert from Deutsche Bahn in an effort to cater to large multinationals seeking damages for breaches of competition law. Markus Hutschneider, who joined from German rail giant Deutsche Bahn on Monday, will lead five lawyers focused on competition enforcement cases. The law firm is preparing a number of suits ahead of some significant European Commission competition decisions. The firm's managing partner, David R. Scott, emphasized that Germany is a preferred jurisdiction for cartel damages actions in explaining the new office....

