Citizenship, Census, COVID-19 On Tap For NCAI Convention

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 10:09 PM EST) -- The National Congress of American Indians will weigh a slew of resolutions during its upcoming convention, calling for more funding for tribes to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, support for tribe members' citizenship rights, and more time for the federal government to process census data to avoid an undercount. The largest intertribal Native American organization will kick off its 77th Annual Convention & Marketplace starting Sunday, with tribal leaders and other members gathering virtually for meetings and consideration of nearly 50 proposed resolutions to shape the group's policies. Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe chairman W. Ron Allen, with the backing of numerous tribes,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS