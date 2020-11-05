Atlanta Falcons Snags Charlotte Hornets' GC

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 3:38 PM EST) -- The Atlanta Falcons' parent company announced Thursday that Joe Pierce, who serves as the NBA's Charlotte Hornets' top attorney, will be joining its staff as a senior vice president and general counsel. The organization said Pierce will succeed current general counsel Mike Egan, who is retiring from the position after five years, but will continue in another role. Pierce spent seven years overseeing legal and business administration for the Hornets. He will join as senior vice president and general counsel for AMB Sports and Entertainment in December 2020. "I'm excited to be introduced to a new, diverse portfolio of business and...

