US Will Probe Possible Dodging Of Chinese Steel Pipe Duties

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 5:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce said Thursday that it will investigate whether Chinese hot-rolled steel pipes are being imported into the U.S. through Brunei and the Philippines to escape anti-dumping and countervailing duties on the products. Commerce said it has evidence that Chinese steel used for oil pipes is being imported into Brunei and the Philippines for minor processing before being exported to the U.S., which could be an attempt to circumvent duties. "If Commerce preliminarily determines that circumvention is occurring, Commerce will instruct Customs and Border Protection to begin collecting cash deposits on imports of [oil country tubular goods] completed...

