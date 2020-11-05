SEC Sues Ex-Pharma Co. CFO For Insider Trading

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 7:45 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday launched insider trading allegations in federal court on Long Island against the former chief financial officer of drugmaker Aceto Corp., alleging that when he retired, the money man cashed out his Aceto shares on the basis of nonpublic information about the struggling company's financial predicament. In its suit, which was filed Nov. 5, the SEC accused East Northport resident Douglas A. Roth, 63, of violating fraud provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 after he sold the Aceto shares he earned through the company's equity compensation program days after his retirement, thus...

