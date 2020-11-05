Lynn Tilton-Tied Tissue Co. Gorham Rolls Into Ch. 11 In Del.

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 10:54 AM EST) -- Bathroom tissue maker Gorham Paper and Tissue LLC, once controlled by distressed debt mogul Lynn Tilton, sought Chapter 11 protection in Delaware late Wednesday, reporting about $100 million in secured debt and planning a bidder-to-beat stalking horse sale. New Hampshire-based Gorham, along with affiliate White Mountain Tissue LLC, both are now part of the Zohar III lineup of Tilton "Portfolio Partners" companies over which Zohar III's collateralized debt lenders recently gained control in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. Gorham CEO Richard Arnold said in a case-opening declaration that the business had been working to solve cash-flow problems...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS