Donziger Trial Headed For Remote Criminal Defense

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 10:00 PM EST) -- The criminal contempt trial of Chevron foe Steven Donziger is set to feature an unusual remote defense after a New York federal judge refused Thursday to further delay the proceeding and told the defendant he will have to make do with telephone access from the courtroom to his Oregon-based lawyer. Donziger faces an in-person trial Monday on misdemeanor contempt charges after disobeying court orders in an underlying civil suit brought by the oil giant over a $9 billion environmental judgment he obtained in Ecuador. Donziger had told U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska on Wednesday that her refusal to delay the proceeding,...

