Fed. Circ. Restricts Venue Options For Hatch-Waxman Suits

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 8:50 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday limited where Hatch-Waxman Act patent suits over generic drugs can be filed, rejecting an argument that the suits are permitted wherever the generic product may one day be sold. Instead, the court ruled that the suits can be brought only in locations that are related to the generics maker's filing of an abbreviated new drug application. The panel backed a federal judge's ruling that tossed on venue grounds Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.'s infringement case against Mylan Pharmaceuticals over competing versions of the antifungal medication Jublia. Patent litigation must be filed in a district...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS