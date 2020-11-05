Pot Co. Hexo Settles Trademark Fight Over CBD Products

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 5:41 PM EST) -- Canadian cannabis company Hexo Corp. said it has settled a trademark suit against a California business over claims it was selling CBD products using Hexo's name, requiring the California company to turn over its web domains and destroy its branded materials. Hexo said the settlement resolves its claims against Assi Project Management LLC, which alleged Assi was selling products under the name HEXOCBD. Hexo, which operates in both Canada and the U.S., said it has been using the name Hexo since 2018 and is established in both countries. As part of the suit's resolution, Assi is permanently banned from using the...

