Feds Seize $1B In Bitcoin From Silk Road Hacker

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 4:06 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice asked a California federal court on Thursday to approve the seizure of more than $1 billion in bitcoin stolen from the now-defunct online drug bazaar Silk Road, the largest such seizure in the department's history. Federal prosecutors said in their civil forfeiture action that an unnamed individual who hacked into Silk Road around 2013 and siphoned off digital funds from its accounts had turned over the more than $1 billion worth of cryptocurrency on Tuesday. Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2015 of several charges including money laundering....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS