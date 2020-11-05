The Legal Implications Of Mobile Health Advancements

By Sarah Rathke, Kristin Bryan and John Wyand

On a wintery Wednesday in January 2026, you're being watched. Carefully watched. Technically, you're asleep in your bed, but Google's home assistant knows your schedule. Thanks to your Oura ring, it also knows you've just completed a REM cycle and are now entering Stage 1 sleep – making it the perfect time to wake you up.



A gentle increase in the room's lighting simulates the sunrise, while optimized light wavelengths maximize wakefulness and improve mood. By the time you've gone through your bathroom rituals – toilet, toothbrush, etc. – you realize mood isn't the problem. It's that tightness in your joints, the chill in your bones ...



"Your microbiome looks perfect," Google tells you. "Also, blood glucose levels are good, vitamin levels fine, but an increased core temperature and IgE levels ... You've got a virus."



