Wash. Justices Find Farmers' OT Exemption Unconstitutional

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 10:10 PM EST) -- A Washington law that exempts dairy workers from overtime pay requirements violates the state's constitution, a divided state Supreme Court ruled Thursday, saying it undermines a right to health and safety for workers in dangerous jobs that the constitution guarantees. The 5-4 decision from the Washington Supreme Court ruled in favor of a class of dairy workers in the state who challenged the exemption in state overtime law for agricultural workers as part of a broader wage and hour lawsuit against the farm that employs them. The majority opinion from Justice Barbara Madsen said the Washington Constitution guarantees workers in dangerous...

