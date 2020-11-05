NJ CPAs Call For Post-Cannabis Tax Law Changes

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 7:06 PM EST) -- A New Jersey certified public accountants group Thursday called on state lawmakers to allow cannabis businesses to deduct business expenses by decoupling from a federal statute that prohibits the practice. When state lawmakers pass legislation and the regulatory framework to allow for the legalization and taxation of marijuana, they should decouple from Section 280E of the Internal Revenue Code, the New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants said. The provision, which has been law since the early 1980s, forbids businesses from taking credits or deductions when trafficking in controlled substances. New Jersey voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly supported a ballot question to amend...

