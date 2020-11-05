Fla. Judge Reprimanded For Yelling At Courthouse Visitors

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 7:00 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court issued a written reprimand on Thursday for a Miami-Dade County judge, finding he violated the state's judicial conduct code by yelling at a noisy lobby outside his courtroom and threatening to hold a court employee in contempt for shaking her head. The state's highest court accepted the Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission findings of misconduct and its recommendation of public reprimand against Judge David Craig Miller of the Eleventh Circuit Civil Court. Miller violated three canons of the state's judicial code of conduct when he yelled at a group that included lawyers and judges gathered for another judge's...

