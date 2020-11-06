Dallas Resident Says City Must Face Hazardous Waste Suit

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 4:41 PM EST) -- A Dallas resident has told a federal court that the city should not be let out of a lawsuit over a giant pile of hazardous waste near her home, arguing that discriminatory zoning has forced minority neighborhoods to disproportionately face harm from industrial activities. Resident Marsha Jackson on Thursday defended her allegations against the city's motion to dismiss, arguing that Dallas' own state court suit to force cleanup efforts against the owner and operator of a landfill known as Shingle Mountain doesn't prevent her federal litigation from moving forward. "Ms. Jackson has adequately averred a causal relationship between the city's placement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS