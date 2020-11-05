DOJ Asks High Court For More Time In Refiners' Biofuel Case

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 6:52 PM EST) -- The Trump administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court for an extra month to respond to refiners seeking review of the Tenth Circuit's decision to rescind U.S. Environmental Protection Agency exemptions that temporarily relieved some refiners of certain renewable fuel blending requirements. In a short motion Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice said federal attorneys needed more time to weigh in on the politically fraught issue of renewable fuel standards. The attorneys want the deadline to respond to the petition to review shifted to Dec. 14 from Nov. 12. "This extension is requested to complete preparation of the government's response, which...

