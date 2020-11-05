3rd Circ. Says Fired NJ Nurse Not A Whistleblower

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 7:21 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit refused Thursday to revive a whistleblower suit brought by a nurse who claimed he was fired for reporting safety violations, saying the fact that he was fired soon after complaining wasn't enough to keep his case afloat. A three-judge panel rejected former Jersey Shore Medical Center nurse Stephen Simoni's push for another shot at his state Conscientious Employee Protection Act whistleblower claims. The court also ruled that he wasn't entitled to attorney fees incurred in an earlier development in the lawsuit against the hospital. "Simoni was fired not because he reported his first supervisor's alleged safety violations, but because...

