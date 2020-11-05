Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Says Fired NJ Nurse Not A Whistleblower

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 7:21 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit refused Thursday to revive a whistleblower suit brought by a nurse who claimed he was fired for reporting safety violations, saying the fact that he was fired soon after complaining wasn't enough to keep his case afloat.

A three-judge panel rejected former Jersey Shore Medical Center nurse Stephen Simoni's push for another shot at his state Conscientious Employee Protection Act whistleblower claims. The court also ruled that he wasn't entitled to attorney fees incurred in an earlier development in the lawsuit against the hospital.

"Simoni was fired not because he reported his first supervisor's alleged safety violations, but because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!