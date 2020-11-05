Cooley, Kirkland Guide Delivery Co.'s $350M Alcohol Biz Bet

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 6:03 PM EST) -- Delivery service goPuff said Thursday that it will spend $350 million to bag wine and liquor retailer BevMo, in a deal guided by Cooley and Kirkland. GoPuff, working with Cooley LLP, said it was making a play for alcoholic beverage seller and Kirkland & Ellis LLP client BevMo less than a month after its latest $380 million funding round and amid delivery drivers' accusations of wage violations. The Philadelphia-based delivery platform will expand its operations to BevMo's home state of California, where goPuff will also invest in talent and real estate, the deal announcement says. "Bringing [BevMo's] iconic brand, locations and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS