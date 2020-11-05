Ill. Says Judge Shouldn't Micromanage Dispensary Licensing

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 10:21 PM EST) -- Illinois officials argued Thursday that a state court shouldn't insert itself into a dispute over its decision to rescore imperfect cannabis dispensary license applications and halt the process, saying the companies challenging it should bring their complaint before an administrative law judge. Sangamon County Judge Adam Giganti shouldn't halt the state's decision to give applicants with imperfect scores a second shot at entering its license lottery because stepping in now would improperly delay in the process, which should be completed before the group of perfect-scoring applicants should be allowed to challenge it, Assistant Attorney General Richard Huszagh argued on behalf of...

