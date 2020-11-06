Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Justices' Ford Comments Hint At Specific Jurisdiction Rule

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 5:55 PM EST) -- Over the past decade, while the U.S. Supreme Court defined the limits of general jurisdiction over nonresident defendants, a clear test for specific jurisdiction has remained elusive. When does a claim "arise out of or relate to" a defendant's purposeful contacts with a forum?

This issue has divided lower courts and left litigants grappling for answers in the 21st century commercial world, particularly in product liability cases. Oral argument held by the court in 

Ford Motor Co. v. Montana Eighth Judicial District Court, consolidating two pending cases involving Ford products, exemplify two divergent approaches the court could take, and their real-world...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!