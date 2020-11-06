Madoff Client Seeks To Nix Trustee's Ch. 11 Clawback Appeal

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 7:40 PM EST) -- A former client of Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme is asking the Second Circuit to deny an attempt by the fund's bankruptcy trustee to claw back $174 million in withdrawals from the fund, saying it had done its due diligence and thought Madoff was legitimate. In a brief filed Thursday, investment fund Legacy Capital asked the Second Circuit to uphold the bankruptcy court's dismissal of trustee Irving Picard's claims and to reject Picard's argument that it did not have a "good faith" belief that Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities was making the securities trades it claimed. "In advancing this position, the trustee...

