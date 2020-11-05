4 Things To Know About China's Revised Patent Law

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 9:26 PM EST) -- China will create a system for drug patent disputes similar to the one in the U.S. Hatch-Waxman Act and allow for longer patent terms and higher damages under a revised law adopted last month. Here are the highlights of a measure experts say bolsters patent holders in China. The new patent law was formally adopted by China's National People's Congress on Oct. 17 and will take effect on June 1, 2021. It implements several changes China had pledged to make under a trade deal with the U.S. that was signed in January. While additional regulations will be issued in the coming...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS