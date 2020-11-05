11th Circ. Upholds Payroll Co.'s $10.5M Tip Tax Credit Win

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 8:03 PM EST) -- A Florida-based payroll and employment services company is entitled to an employment tip tax credit worth more than $10 million, the Eleventh Circuit said Thursday, upholding a lower court's decision. Gevity HR Inc., which was succeeded by TriNet Group Inc., qualifies for a $10.5 million tax credit because the company controlled the payment of employees' wages and acted as their statutory employer, the Eleventh Circuit said. "It was part of the bargain between Gevity and its clients that Gevity would control the payment of wages and would be responsible for the withholding of taxes," the appellate court said. Gevity entered into agreements...

