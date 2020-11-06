Professor's 'Self-Defamation' Suit Unlikely To Succeed

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 6:05 PM EST) -- On Aug. 5, Harvard Law professor Bruce Hay turned heads by filing a lawsuit against New York Magazine. The article at the center of the dispute was a July 2019 piece by Kera Bolonik provocatively titled "The Most Gullible Man in Cambridge," which detailed Hay's tragic embroilment with two women, Maria-Pia Shuman and Mischa Haider — referred to in Hay's complaint as "the Shumans." The article describes the women thusly: Haider, a loquacious, impassioned Indian-Pakistani trans woman physicist, the mother of two children (who call her "Maman") birthed by the sultry, soft-spoken French daughter of a major Jewish American songwriter (she's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS