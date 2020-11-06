Pipeline Co. Sues Insurer For $5M D&O Coverage

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 3:56 PM EST) -- Pipeline company T.D. Williamson Inc. told an Oklahoma federal court that Chubb is liable for over $5 million for not covering its defense costs and settlement amount in an ongoing suit, seeking a declaration that the underlying claims are covered under its $10 million directors and officers liability policy. TDW said Thursday that Federal Insurance Co. has wrongfully refused to defend and indemnify it in an underlying action by asserting an exclusion while ignoring that the action contained shareholder derivative claims expressly covered by its policy. In September 2016, Richard B. Williamson, a former director of TDW, sued the company's other...

