AG Erases Duress Exception For Persecutors Seeking Asylum

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 8:09 PM EST) -- U.S. Attorney General William Barr unwound a Board of Immigration Appeals ruling that allowed persecutors to apply for asylum if they could prove they were forced into their bad acts, saying past and present legislation clashed with the exception. Barr's decision Thursday wiped away a narrow crack in the so-called "persecutor bar," which prevents anyone who has participated in the victimization of individuals because of their race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group or political opinion from seeking asylum in the U.S. "For over seventy years the immigration laws of the United States have imposed an absolute bar on...

