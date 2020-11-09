Developer Denies Axis' Sham Director Claims In £6M Suit

Law360, London (November 9, 2020, 8:36 PM GMT) -- An American property developer fighting to reclaim £6 million ($7.9 million) in misappropriated funds has denied allegations by an Axis unit that a law firm at the center of the dispute was being co-led by a sham director. Discovery Land Co. LLC insists law firm Jirehouse — which it instructed to front the purchase of a Scottish castle — had a legitimate joint director after Axis Specialty Europe SE raised questions about a 2017 appointment. The company insists Axis is on the hook for payouts the property company was awarded in two claims against Jirehouse after cash for the Highlands property...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS