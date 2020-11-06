Servier Loses Bid To Enforce EU Pay-For-Delay Ruling In UK

Law360, London (November 6, 2020, 3:21 PM GMT) -- Britain's highest court ruled on Friday that Servier Laboratories cannot rely on an EU court ruling to fight allegations in England that it blocked generic competition to its blood pressure medication because it could be overturned. The Supreme Court unanimously dismissed the appeal brought by the international pharmaceutical company, which had sought to hold the English courts to a European Union General Court ruling that it did not hold potentially anti-competitive dominance over the market. Justice David Lloyd-Jones said the findings are not binding and that Servier's attempts are "premature" because they could be "reversed or rendered redundant" by the European Court of...

