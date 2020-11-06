PE Firms Get Asset Info To Enforce $85M Loan Judgment

Law360, London (November 6, 2020, 4:39 PM GMT) -- A judge ordered a ship broker on Friday to hand over bank statements and other disclosure to five private equity firms seeking to enforce an $85 million judgment over unpaid loans after hearing that millions of dollars are unaccounted for. Ordering the asset disclosure in the High Court case, Judge David Foxton noted that the judge who handed down summary judgment in October had kept a worldwide freezing order in place, finding that there was a real risk that any money available might otherwise be dissipated by the broker and his two sons. That was based on "evidence that the respondents...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS