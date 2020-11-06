Kuwait Pension Fund Can't Bring $850M Bribery Fight In UK

Law360, London (November 6, 2020, 6:03 PM GMT) -- A judge ruled on Friday that Kuwait's pensions authority can't sue two Swiss private banks in London as part of an $848 million bribery claim against its former director because the agency signed binding contracts to litigate in Geneva and Luxembourg. In a 153-page decision handed down Friday afternoon, High Court Judge Andrew Henshaw blocked Kuwait's Public Institution for Social Security from pursuing claims in England that accuse Banque Pictet & Cie SA and Mirabaud & Cie SA of bribing the pension authority's former director general, Fahad al-Rajaan. The judge found that the bribery claims against 10 Pictet and Mirabaud units, former senior employees...

