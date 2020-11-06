Alaskan Tribal Community Sues HHS Over Health Care Pact

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 4:25 PM EST) -- The Metlakatla Indian Community filed a complaint Thursday in an Alaska federal court against U.S. Department of Health and Human Services leaders, alleging that they violated a contract that says the government will foot overhead costs incurred by health care programs, functions, services and activities. The tribe claims that the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act, which let tribal communities take over health programs from the federal government, includes a section that says the Indian Health Service branch of HHS would cover tribal health programs' contract support costs, or CSC. Metlakatla alleged that the government misinterpreted the ISDEAA and only paid...

