Georgia Judge Grants Democratic Party's Bid For Voter Info

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 3:51 PM EST) -- A Georgia state court judge granted the Democratic Party of Georgia's emergency bid for voter information Friday, allowing it to contact voters in an Atlanta suburb whose identification and eligibility needed to be confirmed so their ballots could be counted. A Rockdale County Superior Court judge ordered the county's election officials to provide by midday Friday public information on "provisional" voters, who either lacked photo identification when voting, went to the wrong polling location, weren't properly registered, or voted after polls closed in accordance with a court order. In Georgia, such provisional ballots are rejected unless the voter's identification and eligibility...

