UK Software Co. Plans $3.7B Share Sale To Fund OSIsoft Buy

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 5:03 PM EST) -- British industrial software business Aveva Group, working with Ashurst LLP, revealed Friday that it's hoping to raise roughly £2.84 billion ($3.73 billion) to partially fund its $5 billion purchase of Softbank-backed data software developer OSIsoft by selling additional shares to its shareholders. The planned rights issue comes after Aveva Group PLC announced at the end of August that it had inked the $5 billion deal for OSIsoft LLC to form a real-time data management software giant. Aveva plans to offer more than 125.7 million shares to its existing shareholders for £22.55 each, a 32.2% discount to the company's £33.28 closing price on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS