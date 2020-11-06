Trade Court Axes Garlic Exporter's Suit For Repeating Args

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 4:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade has rejected a Chinese garlic exporter's challenge to anti-dumping duties, finding that the company failed to follow the court's instructions not to repeat administrative arguments and to disclose related cases. CIT Judge Leo M. Gordon said Thursday that Jinxiang Infang Fruit & Vegetable Co. Ltd. was warned in April that if it copied and pasted the arguments it previously used in administrative proceedings before the U.S. Department of Commerce, the court would toss the lawsuit. "Plaintiff did not heed the cautionary guidance," Judge Gordon said, adopting the U.S. government's submission, which said, "We understand that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS