Deloitte Unit Settles Feds' Claims That It Underpaid Women

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 6:24 PM EST) -- A Deloitte LLP subsidiary will cough up $275,000 to cover back pay for nearly three dozen female employees, after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation concluded that the company was paying women less than men in Tennessee. The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs announced Thursday that Deloitte Services LP, which provides internal support to Deloitte, would make the payment as part of a deal to resolve allegations that it discriminated against 34 women employed at its Hermitage, Tennessee, worksite. "Deloitte Services LP is working cooperatively with the Department to resolve these matters and to prevent similar issues from happening again,"...

