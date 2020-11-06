Tissue Co. Gorham Ok'd To Tap Into Ch. 11 DIP Loan

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 4:11 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal bankruptcy judge on Friday gave bathroom-tissue maker Gorham Paper and Tissue LLC the go-ahead to tap into its $1.5 million debtor-in-possession financing as the company seeks to complete the Chapter 11 sale of its assets by the end of the year. During a hearing held virtually, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens gave approval for Gorham to access $500,000 of the $1.5 million immediately with consideration of the total financing package set for a future hearing. Gorham was also given the green light to use lender cash collateral to fund operations as the Chapter 11 proceeds. The judge...

