SEC Expands Pfizer Bribery Inquiries Into China

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 5:37 PM EST) -- Pfizer Inc. is cooperating with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission following a bribery-related inquiry into the drugmaking giant's China operations, according to the company's third-quarter financial statements. Pfizer received a request from the SEC's Foreign Corrupt Practices Act unit in August seeking documents relating to the company's China operations, the company said in Thursday's filing. "We are producing records pursuant to these requests," the filing states. The inquiry follows what Pfizer called similar "informal" requests from both the SEC and the U.S. Department of Justice that were reported in previous quarterly reports. That includes a September 2019 inquiry from the...

