NY Ruling Underscores Federal, State Arbitration Law Conflict

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 5:34 PM EST) -- A recent New York Supreme Court Commercial Division decision precluded the petitioner from seeking to vacate an arbitral award because, although he objected to the jurisdiction of the arbitrators, he participated in the arbitration proceedings. This post-award challenge to the jurisdiction of the arbitrators would have come out differently had the case been decided under the Federal Arbitration Act rather than under Article 75 of the New York's Civil Practice Law and Rules, under which the parties briefed and the court ruled on the issue.[1] Fava v. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney Inc. is a cautionary tale for parties and their counsel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS