Trump Fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 1:23 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on Monday that he had fired U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, without offering further explanation. Mark Esper, who had led the Pentagon since July 2019, has been terminated from his position, President Donald Trump said Monday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Trump said that Esper had been terminated and would be replaced immediately by National Counterterrorism Center Director Christopher Miller in an acting secretary role. "Chris will do a GREAT job!" the president tweeted. "Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service." It was not immediately clear why Trump...

