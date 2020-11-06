Broker Wins $3.3M In Introducer Fees From Investment Firm

Law360, London (November 6, 2020, 8:30 PM GMT) -- An investment firm that secretly cut a broker who connected it to clients out of agreed fees was ordered on Friday to pay the introducer more than $3.34 million. In assessing the damages due, Nicholas Vineall QC, sitting as a deputy High Court judge, rejected arguments from investment firm Collins Stewart that some of the clients would have either reduced or stopped their trading if they were required to pay charges sufficient to cover the commission rates of the broker, Medsted Associates Ltd. He noted that the evidence showed that two clients introduced to Collins Stewart decided to "stop trading through...

