On Eve Of Donziger Trial, Special Prosecutor Suggests Delay

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 10:37 PM EST) -- Chevron foe Steven Donziger's criminal contempt trial, set to start Monday, could be delayed after the special prosecutor in the case told a New York federal judge all parties had agreed to push the date to Jan. 19. Donziger, who faces misdemeanor criminal contempt charges related to disobeying court orders in an underlying suit by Chevron over a $9 billion environmental judgment he won for clients in Ecuador, has strenuously fought going to trial during the coronavirus pandemic. It had appeared as of midday Friday that the in-person trial of the disbarred lawyer would indeed begin Monday, but special prosecutor Rita...

