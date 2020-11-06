Donziger's Criminal Contempt Trial Delayed To January

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 10:37 PM EST) -- Chevron foe Steven Donziger's criminal contempt trial, previously set to start Monday, was delayed until January, a federal judge ordered Saturday after the parties reached a last-minute agreement to push it back to next year. Donziger, who faces misdemeanor criminal contempt charges related to disobeying court orders in an underlying suit by Chevron over a $9 billion environmental judgment he won for clients in Ecuador, had strenuously fought going to trial during the coronavirus pandemic and without his preferred counsel. On Friday night, the special prosecutor in the case told U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska she would assent to a January...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS