EY Faces UK Lawsuit Over Audit Of Collapsed Health Co.

Law360, London (November 6, 2020, 9:16 PM GMT) -- EY is facing a lawsuit in the U.K. over its audit of failed hospitals operator NMC Health, which collapsed earlier this year amid allegations of multibillion-dollar fraud, the company's administrators said in a creditors' report Friday. The former FTSE 100 health care company entered administration in March after revealing billions of dollars in unreported debt and discovering that more than $4 billion in loans that could have benefited third parties were not disclosed on its balance sheet. In a progress report to creditors, administrator Alvarez & Marsal said it had initiated the legal process of making claims against the company's long-standing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS