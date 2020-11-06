EEOC Strikes 6 Deals Worth More Than $850,000

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 8:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Friday that Johnson Controls, ManpowerGroup and Aspire Health Partners had struck settlement pacts to end suits with the agency, capping a week that saw it announce more than $850,000 in discrimination deals. Mental health nonprofit Aspire Health Partners agreed to a $115,000 settlement with the agency to end a disability discrimination lawsuit on behalf of a longtime employee in Florida, Henrietta Tice, who said she tore her rotator cuff after a projector screen fell on her at work and was fired after she ran out of medical leave. The company allegedly refused to rehire...

