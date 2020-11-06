WTO Postpones Meeting Over Selection Of Next Leader

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 6:04 PM EST) -- The World Trade Organization on Friday said it is postponing its Monday meeting over the selection of the body's next leader in light of the spread of the coronavirus in Geneva, Switzerland, where the meeting would have been held. WTO General Council Chair David Walker of New Zealand said the health situation in Switzerland prohibits its members from gathering to finalize the appointment of former Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the next director-general. "I am therefore postponing this meeting until further notice, during which period I will continue to undertake consultations with delegations," Walker said. Last week, the Swiss Federal...

