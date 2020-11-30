Energy Group Of The Year: Baker Botts

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 7:55 PM EST) -- Baker Botts LLP's transactional work touched all corners of the energy sector, from brokering AES Corp.'s long-term clean energy development deal with Google to sewing up several oil and gas mergers amid an industrywide slump, earning the firm a repeat place among Law360's 2020 Energy Groups of the Year. More than 650 of the firm's attorneys across its 14 global offices work in the energy sector. Energy practice leaders say an increasing amount of the work is focused on the global energy transition, as clients look to decarbonize their businesses, use more electricity from renewable energy sources, or even generate their...

