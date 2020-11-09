Dentons Bingham DQ Overturned In Bankruptcy Case

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 7:57 PM EST) -- A Sixth Circuit bankruptcy appeals panel has sided with Dentons Bingham Greenebaum LLP in the firm's bid to represent the creditors of a bankrupt nursing home, finding the law firm's previous work for the debtor's co-owner is not grounds for disqualification. The three-judge panel on Friday vacated a Kentucky federal judge's ruling barring Dentons Bingham from representing the committee of creditors in the case involving debtor Glenview Health Care Facility Inc. The panel concluded that the law firm was not violating Kentucky state law because it wasn't currently working for the nursing home's co-owner Lisa Howlett. The panel found that the...

