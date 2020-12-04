Cybersecurity & Privacy Group Of The Year: Cooley

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 4:13 PM EST) -- Cooley LLP helped Facebook reach the largest cash settlement ever in a privacy case, resolving litigation that could have led to tens of billions of dollars in damages, while swiftly steering videoconferencing platform Zoom through probes from state and federal regulators, earning the firm a place among Law360's 2020 Cybersecurity & Privacy Groups of the Year. After the Ninth Circuit in August 2019 cleared the way for a class action alleging that Facebook's face-scanning practices violate Illinois' unique Biometric Information Privacy Act to move forward, the social network turned to Cooley's Michael Rhodes to serve as lead counsel for the upcoming trial. Facebook faced...

