Construction Group Of The Year: Jones Day

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 3:17 PM EST) -- Attorneys at Jones Day helped Chevron navigate a $1.4 billion-dollar dispute involving an Australian liquefied natural gas jetty project and defeated efforts to make a California public agency the sole party responsible for the structural issues of the "Leaning Tower of San Francisco," winning the firm a spot among Law360's 2020 Construction Groups of the Year. Jones Day served as lead counsel for Chevron in a dispute with a contractor for the Gorgon Project — a liquefied natural gas facility on a jetty on the coast of Western Australia, which cost over $54 billion and is the largest natural resources development in...

